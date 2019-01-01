Meet Thunderbird 1 Broll Package - BJ Capstone Project

Meet Thunderbird 1 Broll Package. Made for a BJ Capstone project.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754714
|VIRIN:
|190101-F-EP384-784
|Filename:
|DOD_107837646
|Length:
|00:12:11
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
