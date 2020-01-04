Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message of Hope

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A positive message from the Luke AFB Chapel, meant to bring us together through spiritual and emotional empowerment during the COVID-19 crisis.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 19:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745778
    VIRIN: 200401-F-XS817-717
    Filename: DOD_107754930
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Message of Hope, by A1C Caleb Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Luke Air Force Base
    chapel
    faith
    morale
    strength
    Luke
    light
    hope
    resiliency
    Airman
    mission ready
    positive
    John Boyer
    empower
    A1C Caleb F. Butler
    COVID-19
    corona virus
    chaplains message
    Doug Hess
    Tayler Curtis

