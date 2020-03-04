Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard Command, Control, Communications and Computers Directorate (J-6) tested a broadband internet connection satellite on Apr. 3, 2020 in Wharton, W.Va. This specific project was being tested in collaboration with Marshall University and West Virginia University to prepare for a situation where citizens in rural areas without cellular service can connect with medical professionals to provide telehealth services. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)
|04.03.2020
|04.03.2020 16:40
|B-Roll
|745733
|200403-Z-JF864-892
|DOD_107754555
|00:05:34
|WHARTON, WV, US
This work, WVNG J-6 Tests Remote Broadband Connection, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
