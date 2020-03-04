Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WVNG J-6 Tests Remote Broadband Connection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHARTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard Command, Control, Communications and Computers Directorate (J-6) tested a broadband internet connection satellite on Apr. 3, 2020 in Wharton, W.Va. This specific project was being tested in collaboration with Marshall University and West Virginia University to prepare for a situation where citizens in rural areas without cellular service can connect with medical professionals to provide telehealth services. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745733
    VIRIN: 200403-Z-JF864-892
    Filename: DOD_107754555
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: WHARTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG J-6 Tests Remote Broadband Connection, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Communications
    COMM
    USAF
    130th Airlift Wing
    J6
    Telehealth
    USARMY
    WVNG
    WVANG
    COVID-19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT