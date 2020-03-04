WVNG J-6 Tests Remote Broadband Connection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard Command, Control, Communications and Computers Directorate (J-6) tested a broadband internet connection satellite on Apr. 3, 2020 in Wharton, W.Va. This specific project was being tested in collaboration with Marshall University and West Virginia University to prepare for a situation where citizens in rural areas without cellular service can connect with medical professionals to provide telehealth services. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)