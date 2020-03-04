Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    301st Fighter Wing Mini Mission Series #1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    This video highlights the 301st Fighter Wing Maintenance and Operations Group Airmen who provide assured airpower each and every day. Wherever and whenever needed... 301st Fighter Wing Airmen... Always There!

















    Air Force footage used for this video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 16:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 745732
    VIRIN: 200403-F-OS175-004
    Filename: DOD_107754545
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st Fighter Wing Mini Mission Series #1, by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #301FW #Warriors #ReserveResilient #ReserveReady #ReserveCitizenAirmen #AFRC #ReserveReform #10AF #A

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT