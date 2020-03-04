Montana National Guard begins COVID-19 screening around the state

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the Montana National Guard perform COVID-19 screening tests for out of state travelers at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana.



Video includes train arrival, COVID-19 screening and sound bite at 01:54 from Army Spc. Robert Swenson, with the 1-163rd CAB from Conrad, Montana.