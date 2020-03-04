Soldiers with the Montana National Guard perform COVID-19 screening tests for out of state travelers at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana.
Video includes train arrival, COVID-19 screening and sound bite at 01:54 from Army Spc. Robert Swenson, with the 1-163rd CAB from Conrad, Montana.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745729
|VIRIN:
|200403-Z-XJ318-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_107754519
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SHELBY, MT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Montana National Guard begins COVID-19 screening around the state, by SSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
