    Montana National Guard begins COVID-19 screening around the state

    SHELBY, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the Montana National Guard perform COVID-19 screening tests for out of state travelers at the Amtrak Train Station in Shelby, Montana, April 3, 2020. 73 Montana Army and Air National Guard men and women have been activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations around the state in effort to flatten the curve in Montana.

    Video includes train arrival, COVID-19 screening and sound bite at 01:54 from Army Spc. Robert Swenson, with the 1-163rd CAB from Conrad, Montana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745729
    VIRIN: 200403-Z-XJ318-1005
    Filename: DOD_107754519
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SHELBY, MT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana National Guard begins COVID-19 screening around the state, by SSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    CDC
    #COVID19
    corona virus

