Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Redstone Garrison Commander COVID-19 PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Julie Frederick 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Col. Kelsey Smith, Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, discusses the actions that the installation has taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and askes the community to do their part in helping.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 16:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745728
    VIRIN: 200402-A-CV291-361
    Filename: DOD_107754517
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redstone Garrison Commander COVID-19 PSA, by Julie Frederick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #RedstoneArsenal
    #COVID19
    #KilltheVirus
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT