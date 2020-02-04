Col. Kelsey Smith, Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, discusses the actions that the installation has taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and askes the community to do their part in helping.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 16:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745728
|VIRIN:
|200402-A-CV291-361
|Filename:
|DOD_107754517
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Redstone Garrison Commander COVID-19 PSA, by Julie Frederick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
