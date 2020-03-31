Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor White 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    With COVID-19 causing so many individuals to change their habits, we urge people to switch from contacts - to their glasses. This way the individual is eliminating unnecessary hands in their eyes.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 15:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745726
    VIRIN: 200331-F-WA182-001
    Filename: DOD_107754487
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contact Front, by SSgt Taylor White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    optometry
    contacts
    air force
    USAF
    glasses
    germs
    stay safe
    coronavirus
    covid19
    wash your hands
    readyAF
    COVID19b

