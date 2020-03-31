With COVID-19 causing so many individuals to change their habits, we urge people to switch from contacts - to their glasses. This way the individual is eliminating unnecessary hands in their eyes.
This work, Contact Front, by SSgt Taylor White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
