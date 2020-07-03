Coast Guard medevacs patient from Grand Princess cruise ship

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Tern crewmembers medevaced a Grand Princess passenger in her mid-70s with a medical condition not related to COVID-19 and her husband to EMS personnel awaiting at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco in San Francisco, California, March 7, 2020. Coast Guard watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon and the CDC who recommended the passenger be medevaced from the Grand Princess. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill)