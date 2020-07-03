Coast Guard Cutter Tern crewmembers medevaced a Grand Princess passenger in her mid-70s with a medical condition not related to COVID-19 and her husband to EMS personnel awaiting at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco in San Francisco, California, March 7, 2020. Coast Guard watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon and the CDC who recommended the passenger be medevaced from the Grand Princess. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745720
|VIRIN:
|200307-G-RU729-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754467
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs patient from Grand Princess cruise ship, by CPO Brandyn Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT