    Coast Guard medevacs patient from Grand Princess cruise ship

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Cutter Tern crewmembers medevaced a Grand Princess passenger in her mid-70s with a medical condition not related to COVID-19 and her husband to EMS personnel awaiting at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco in San Francisco, California, March 7, 2020. Coast Guard watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon and the CDC who recommended the passenger be medevaced from the Grand Princess. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745720
    VIRIN: 200307-G-RU729-1001
    Filename: DOD_107754467
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs patient from Grand Princess cruise ship, by CPO Brandyn Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    USCG
    CA
    rescue
    cruise ship
    Sector San Francisco
    D11
    Coast Guard Cutter Tern
    Grand Princess
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    CGC Tern

