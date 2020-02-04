Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major of the 7th Mission Support Command, Brig. Gen. Michael Harvey and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Yingst, sign the 7th MSC Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation for April, 2020. The 7th MSC SHARP Program Manager, Ms. Tesha Crawford, puts out a message for the 7th MSC team.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 14:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745701
|VIRIN:
|200402-A-DG163-987
|Filename:
|DOD_107754305
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th MSC SHARP Proclamation 2020, by SFC Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT