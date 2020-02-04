Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th MSC SHARP Proclamation 2020

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joy Dulen 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major of the 7th Mission Support Command, Brig. Gen. Michael Harvey and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Yingst, sign the 7th MSC Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation for April, 2020. The 7th MSC SHARP Program Manager, Ms. Tesha Crawford, puts out a message for the 7th MSC team.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 14:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745701
    VIRIN: 200402-A-DG163-987
    Filename: DOD_107754305
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC SHARP Proclamation 2020, by SFC Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHARP
    April
    Proclamation
    Michael Harvey
    Tesha Crawford
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention
    STRONGEUROPE
    USARMYRESERVE
    7th Mission Support Command
    7thMSC
    Paul Yingst

