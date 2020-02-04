Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard COVID-19 response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, assist Feeding American West Michigan Food Bank by assisting in distributing food during a recent food drive and by packing food boxes at the facility as part of the Michigan National Guard's coronavirus 19 disease (COVID-19) response.

    Soldiers from the 63rd Troop Command, Michigan Army National Guard, ensures proper precautions are followed as employees enter the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, Grand Rapids, Mich., March 20, 2020. The home has implemented a number of procedures to help safeguard the health of the veterans and employees. The Guardsmen are assisting with the screening process which includes checking the temperature of employees entering the building and screening for any symptoms of illness or travel outside the state. Michigan Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745699
    VIRIN: 200402-Z-LI010-001
    Filename: DOD_107754275
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard COVID-19 response, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    Grand Rapids
    National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    177th Military Police Brigade
    Lansing
    Kentwood
    food bank
    Michigan Army National Guard
    Feeding America
    Comstock Park
    1433rd Engineer Company
    Food banks
    DMVA
    Department of Military and Veteran Affairs
    COVID-19
    COVID19b
    Veteran Home

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT