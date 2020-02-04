Michigan National Guard COVID-19 response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745699" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, assist Feeding American West Michigan Food Bank by assisting in distributing food during a recent food drive and by packing food boxes at the facility as part of the Michigan National Guard's coronavirus 19 disease (COVID-19) response.



Soldiers from the 63rd Troop Command, Michigan Army National Guard, ensures proper precautions are followed as employees enter the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, Grand Rapids, Mich., March 20, 2020. The home has implemented a number of procedures to help safeguard the health of the veterans and employees. The Guardsmen are assisting with the screening process which includes checking the temperature of employees entering the building and screening for any symptoms of illness or travel outside the state. Michigan Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)