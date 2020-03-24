The #CDC has created five steps to ensure we are all washing our hands properly to stop the spread of germs. So pick your favorite song, lather up and help stop the spread of #COVID19. (Video by Judith Oman)
This work, Take 5! CDC Guidelines for Proper Hand-washing, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
