    Take 5! CDC Guidelines for Proper Hand-washing

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE)

    The #CDC has created five steps to ensure we are all washing our hands properly to stop the spread of germs. So pick your favorite song, lather up and help stop the spread of #COVID19. (Video by Judith Oman)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745693
    VIRIN: 200324-A-NU467-773
    Filename: DOD_107754239
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take 5! CDC Guidelines for Proper Hand-washing, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HandWashing
    COVID19
    COVID19b
    SocialDistancing
    FiresStrong
    WeAreAllInThisTogether

