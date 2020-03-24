Take 5! CDC Guidelines for Proper Hand-washing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The #CDC has created five steps to ensure we are all washing our hands properly to stop the spread of germs. So pick your favorite song, lather up and help stop the spread of #COVID19. (Video by Judith Oman)