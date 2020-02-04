Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kingsley Resiliency Team - DPH Jen Green

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    173rd Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health, Jen Green, shares tips and resources on how to manage the challenges of social distancing during COVID-19.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    Oregon Air National Guard
    stress management
    COVID-19
    COVID19nationalguard
    COVID19b

