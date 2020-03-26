Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Half Section

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE)

    Life continues during #COVID19. Soldiers continue to work and take care of these beautiful animals. The Half Section is down to four Soldiers working each day. This is Staff Sgt. Morales with 434th Field Artillery Brigade and his horse is Rossi; Spc. Williams with 31st Air Defense Artillery and his horse is McDonald; Spc. Punt with 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery and his horse is Vanjgel; and the newest member of the team Pvt. 1st Class Dean from 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment training on his first day. (Video by Judith Oman)

    Thank you all for what you are doing!
    #FiresStrong #SocialDistancing #COVID19

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 13:40
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
