Fort Sill Half Section

Life continues during #COVID19. Soldiers continue to work and take care of these beautiful animals. The Half Section is down to four Soldiers working each day. This is Staff Sgt. Morales with 434th Field Artillery Brigade and his horse is Rossi; Spc. Williams with 31st Air Defense Artillery and his horse is McDonald; Spc. Punt with 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery and his horse is Vanjgel; and the newest member of the team Pvt. 1st Class Dean from 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment training on his first day. (Video by Judith Oman)
Thank you all for what you are doing!
#FiresStrong #SocialDistancing #COVID19
