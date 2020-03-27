UPDATE #4
Air Commandos,
Please take a moment to review important updates from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis, regarding a positive COVID-19 test. The wing will remain in HPCON Charlie.
If you are feeling sick, are displaying signs of fever, or have been in contact with an individual who has tested positively, call our 24/7 Public Health Office at (575) 784-4926.
We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us. Cannon appreciates your cooperation and support.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 12:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745673
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-ZT339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754158
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 27 SOW Commander COVID-19 Update #4, by SrA Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
