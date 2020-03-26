Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Message to Cannon Families

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos,

    Our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis and his wife Juli sit down together to stress the important message of social distancing.

    See a breakdown of important health tips in the comments section.

    Know that Cannon base agencies are here to help you and your family during these difficult times. Thank you for your cooperation and support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 12:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745672
    VIRIN: 200326-F-ZT339-1001
    Filename: DOD_107754140
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Message to Cannon Families, by SrA Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Families
    Cannon Air Force Base
    CAFB
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

