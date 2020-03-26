Message to Cannon Families

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Commandos,



Our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis and his wife Juli sit down together to stress the important message of social distancing.



See a breakdown of important health tips in the comments section.



Know that Cannon base agencies are here to help you and your family during these difficult times. Thank you for your cooperation and support.