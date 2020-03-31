U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, passenger vehicle and pedestrian traffic following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, March 31, 2020. In order to ensure that essential travel can continue, the United States and Mexico are also temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders. Nonessential travel includes travel that is considered tourism or
recreational in nature.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745667
|VIRIN:
|200331-H-AT513-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107754123
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NOGALES, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll - DeConcini Port of Entry operations following the implemention of Title 42 USC 265, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT