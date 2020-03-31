B-Roll - DeConcini Port of Entry operations following the implemention of Title 42 USC 265

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, passenger vehicle and pedestrian traffic following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, March 31, 2020. In order to ensure that essential travel can continue, the United States and Mexico are also temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders. Nonessential travel includes travel that is considered tourism or

recreational in nature.