    Protecting the Force

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Royce Dorman 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is important to follow the guidelines set forth by the chain of command and health professionals. Avoiding contact with others, staying home when not at work, and maintaining good hygiene habits is crucial to preventing the spread of COVID-19, maintaining mission readiness, and protecting our force and our families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Royce Dorman and Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745665
    VIRIN: 200402-M-AO893-001
    Filename: DOD_107754097
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US
    This work, Protecting the Force, by SSgt Royce Dorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marine Corps
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

