As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is important to follow the guidelines set forth by the chain of command and health professionals. Avoiding contact with others, staying home when not at work, and maintaining good hygiene habits is crucial to preventing the spread of COVID-19, maintaining mission readiness, and protecting our force and our families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Royce Dorman and Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 13:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745665
|VIRIN:
|200402-M-AO893-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754097
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Protecting the Force, by SSgt Royce Dorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
