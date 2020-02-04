Protecting the Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is important to follow the guidelines set forth by the chain of command and health professionals. Avoiding contact with others, staying home when not at work, and maintaining good hygiene habits is crucial to preventing the spread of COVID-19, maintaining mission readiness, and protecting our force and our families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Royce Dorman and Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)