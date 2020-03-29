OPSEC Mayhem Part III: The Cat

He's cute, he's cuddly, he's... dangerous?
While you're practicing good social distancing, keep an eye out for OPSEC violations.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 12:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|745663
|VIRIN:
|200329-F-ZT339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754077
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT