Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BAMC Beat episode 12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    In this episode of the BAMC Beat, Corey Toye talks about options for healthcare during the COVID-19 crisis and reviews BAMC's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745658
    VIRIN: 200330-A-NB001-588
    Filename: DOD_107753991
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Beat episode 12, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT