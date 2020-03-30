In this episode of the BAMC Beat, Corey Toye talks about options for healthcare during the COVID-19 crisis and reviews BAMC's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 11:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745658
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-NB001-588
|Filename:
|DOD_107753991
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BAMC Beat episode 12, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
