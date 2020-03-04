NATO Battlegroup Latvia continues operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745643" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia continues to train together while taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. The multinational battlegroup recently completed two exercises, Crystal Arrow and Iron Spear, demonstrating their ability to effectively work together on the battlefield. At Camp Ādaži, where the Canadian-led battlegroup is based, soldiers diligently practice personal hygiene and social distancing. The Latvian forces, in addition to training with their Allies, are preparing to assist civil society in coping with COVID-19, if called upon. Footage includes shots of battlegroup troops and tanks from Crystal Arrow and Iron Spear, and interviews with: Major Gord Elliot, Iron Spear Officer In Charge; Lieutenant Colonel Eric Angell, battlegroup commander; and Colonel Sandris Gaugers, commander of Latvia’s mechanized infantry brigade.

Teaser

NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia continues operations while working hard to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Transcript

THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY THE ROYAL CANADIAN ARMY AND THE LATVIAN LAND FORCES 1. (00:00) CLOSE UP – NATO FLAG 2. (00:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN LIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLE MOVING DURING EXERCISE CRYSTAL ARROW 20 3. (00:15) MEDIUM SHOT: CANADIAN SOLDIER DIGGING A FIGHTING HOLE 4. (00:19) MEDIUM SHOT: LATVIAN HELICOPTER LANDING 5. (00:23) CLOSE-UP: SPANISH SNIPER IN POSITION 6. (00:26) MEDIUM SHOT: LATVIAN SOLDIERS MOVING OUT 7. (00:30) MEDIUM SHOT: LATVIAN SOLDIER PEERING THROUGH BINOCULARS 8. (00:34) – TELEPHOTO SHOT: ARMORED VEHICLES MOVING 9. (00:42) MEDIUM SHOT – CANADIAN LIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLE MOVING 10. (00:47) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH LEOPARD II TANKS MOVING 11. (01:00) MEDIUM SHOT – POLISH PT-91 TWARDY TANK MOVING 12. (01:03) MEDIUM SHOT – SLOVAK ARMY BMP INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE FIRING 13. (01:10) MEDIUM SHOT – CANADIAN LIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLE MOVING DURING EXERCISE IRON SPEAR 20 14. (01:12) MEDIUM SHOT – RANGE CONTROL OFFICER TALKING INTO RADIO 15. (01:15) TELEPHOTO SHOT – POLISH PT-91 TANK MOVING INTO POSITION 16. (01:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – TANKS FIRING 17. (01:32) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – TANKS MOVING AND FIRING 18. (01:47) WIDE SHOT – TANKS FIRING 19. (01:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – TANKS CONDUCTING NIGHT FIRING 20. (02:00) MEDIUM SHOT – SIGNAGE DISPLAYING NEW REGULATIONS TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS 21. (02:03) MEDIUM SHOT – BATTLEGROUP SOLDIERS USING HAND SANITIZER STATIONS 22. (02:07) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – MAJOR GORD ELLIOT, ROYAL CANADIAN ARMY “I think for our battlegroup, as we’ve all had a chance to work together for the last few months here in Latvia, today was an amazing experience – to demonstrate the integration of all the crews firing live-fire, from all the different countries, as part of one battlegroup, and one team. And it was pretty unbelievable to watch it all, for the range, the live-fire serials to take place.” 23. (02:31) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL ERIC ANGELL, COMMANDER, BATTLEGROUP LATVIA “We have 12 – and that’s not even all of the battlegroup’s tanks – we’re going to have 12 tanks out there firing, 15 infantry fighting vehicles from all nations, including the Latvian mechanized infantry brigade.” 24. (02:43) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL ERIC ANGELL, COMMANDER, BATTLEGROUP LATVIA “Unfortunately, due to the current situation, we’ve had to restrict participation [in Exercise Iron Spear] to units in the Latvian mechanized infantry brigade, and in the eFP battlegroup that’s here in Latvia right now.” 25. (02:55) SOUNDBITE (LATVIAN) COLONEL SANDRIS GAUGERS, COMMANDER, LATVIAN MECHANIZED INFANTRY BRIGADE “The tasks of the brigade have not changed. In fact, they have been supplemented, because now we have to be capable and ready to support the society and law enforcement agencies with their tasks and duties.” 26. (03:11) SOUNDBITE (LATVIAN) COLONEL SANDRIS GAUGERS, COMMANDER, LATVIAN MECHANIZED INFANTRY BRIGADE “Everything related to the total defence operational plan will be the priority for the next couple of months.” ###