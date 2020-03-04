Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO Battlegroup Latvia continues operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    04.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia continues to train together while taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. The multinational battlegroup recently completed two exercises, Crystal Arrow and Iron Spear, demonstrating their ability to effectively work together on the battlefield. At Camp Ādaži, where the Canadian-led battlegroup is based, soldiers diligently practice personal hygiene and social distancing. The Latvian forces, in addition to training with their Allies, are preparing to assist civil society in coping with COVID-19, if called upon. Footage includes shots of battlegroup troops and tanks from Crystal Arrow and Iron Spear, and interviews with: Major Gord Elliot, Iron Spear Officer In Charge; Lieutenant Colonel Eric Angell, battlegroup commander; and Colonel Sandris Gaugers, commander of Latvia’s mechanized infantry brigade.
    Teaser
    NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia continues operations while working hard to limit the spread of COVID-19.
    Transcript
    THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY THE ROYAL CANADIAN ARMY AND THE LATVIAN LAND FORCES 1. (00:00) CLOSE UP – NATO FLAG 2. (00:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN LIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLE MOVING DURING EXERCISE CRYSTAL ARROW 20 3. (00:15) MEDIUM SHOT: CANADIAN SOLDIER DIGGING A FIGHTING HOLE 4. (00:19) MEDIUM SHOT: LATVIAN HELICOPTER LANDING 5. (00:23) CLOSE-UP: SPANISH SNIPER IN POSITION 6. (00:26) MEDIUM SHOT: LATVIAN SOLDIERS MOVING OUT 7. (00:30) MEDIUM SHOT: LATVIAN SOLDIER PEERING THROUGH BINOCULARS 8. (00:34) – TELEPHOTO SHOT: ARMORED VEHICLES MOVING 9. (00:42) MEDIUM SHOT – CANADIAN LIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLE MOVING 10. (00:47) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH LEOPARD II TANKS MOVING 11. (01:00) MEDIUM SHOT – POLISH PT-91 TWARDY TANK MOVING 12. (01:03) MEDIUM SHOT – SLOVAK ARMY BMP INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE FIRING 13. (01:10) MEDIUM SHOT – CANADIAN LIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLE MOVING DURING EXERCISE IRON SPEAR 20 14. (01:12) MEDIUM SHOT – RANGE CONTROL OFFICER TALKING INTO RADIO 15. (01:15) TELEPHOTO SHOT – POLISH PT-91 TANK MOVING INTO POSITION 16. (01:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – TANKS FIRING 17. (01:32) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – TANKS MOVING AND FIRING 18. (01:47) WIDE SHOT – TANKS FIRING 19. (01:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – TANKS CONDUCTING NIGHT FIRING 20. (02:00) MEDIUM SHOT – SIGNAGE DISPLAYING NEW REGULATIONS TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS 21. (02:03) MEDIUM SHOT – BATTLEGROUP SOLDIERS USING HAND SANITIZER STATIONS 22. (02:07) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – MAJOR GORD ELLIOT, ROYAL CANADIAN ARMY “I think for our battlegroup, as we’ve all had a chance to work together for the last few months here in Latvia, today was an amazing experience – to demonstrate the integration of all the crews firing live-fire, from all the different countries, as part of one battlegroup, and one team. And it was pretty unbelievable to watch it all, for the range, the live-fire serials to take place.” 23. (02:31) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL ERIC ANGELL, COMMANDER, BATTLEGROUP LATVIA “We have 12 – and that’s not even all of the battlegroup’s tanks – we’re going to have 12 tanks out there firing, 15 infantry fighting vehicles from all nations, including the Latvian mechanized infantry brigade.” 24. (02:43) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL ERIC ANGELL, COMMANDER, BATTLEGROUP LATVIA “Unfortunately, due to the current situation, we’ve had to restrict participation [in Exercise Iron Spear] to units in the Latvian mechanized infantry brigade, and in the eFP battlegroup that’s here in Latvia right now.” 25. (02:55) SOUNDBITE (LATVIAN) COLONEL SANDRIS GAUGERS, COMMANDER, LATVIAN MECHANIZED INFANTRY BRIGADE “The tasks of the brigade have not changed. In fact, they have been supplemented, because now we have to be capable and ready to support the society and law enforcement agencies with their tasks and duties.” 26. (03:11) SOUNDBITE (LATVIAN) COLONEL SANDRIS GAUGERS, COMMANDER, LATVIAN MECHANIZED INFANTRY BRIGADE “Everything related to the total defence operational plan will be the priority for the next couple of months.” ###

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745643
    Filename: DOD_107753799
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    COVI19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT