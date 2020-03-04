German Air Force transports critical Italian COVID patients

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745640" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

The German Air Force transported critically ill Italian patients from the coronavirus-stricken city of Bergamo to hospitals in Germany. Using an advanced medical transport aircraft capable of carrying patients in intensive care, the German Air Force flew two flights from Köln/Bonn Airbase to Bergamo on 28 and 29 March, transporting 12 patients in total. The patients are currently being treated at several hospitals in Germany. The German Air Force also flew to France to transport two patients on 29 March back to Germany. Footage includes shots at Köln/Bonn Airbase of an A310 transport aircraft, exterior and interior; taxi and take-off shots, and shots of medical personnel waiting for patients. Interviews at Köln/Bonn Airbase with: Suzanne C., senior medical officer, German Armed Forces; Captain Nieth, German Air Force, upon return from Bergamo.

Teaser

The German Air Force transported critically ill Italian patients from the coronavirus-stricken city of Bergamo to hospitals in Germany.

Transcript

1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT – GERMAN AIR FORCE A310 MEDICAL TRANSPORT AIRCRAFT ON TARMAC AT KÖLN/BONN AIRBASE 2. (00:04) MEDIUM SHOT – CREW BOARDING A310 3. (00:11) WIDE SHOT – LUFTWAFFE INSIGNIA ON A310 FUSELAGE 4. (00:15) VARIOUS SHOTS – STRETCHERS AND BEDS INSIDE A310 5. (00:27) CLOSE-UP – SEAT LABELED “MEDICAL CREW CHIEF” 6. (00:31) VARIOUS SHOTS – A310 TAXIING FOR TAKE-OFF 7. (00:51) WIDE SHOT – A310 TAKING OFF 8. (01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – MEDICS WAITING TO RECEIVE PATIENTS AT AIRBASE 9. (01:12) WIDE SHOT – AMBULANCES ARRIVING AT AIRBASE TO TRANSPORT PATIENTS TO GERMAN HOSPITALS 10. (01:18) SOUNDBITE (GERMAN) – SENIOR MEDICAL OFFICER SUZANNE C., GERMAN ARMED FORCES “It is paramount to apply special hygienic measures; however such measures are also in place for other intensive care patients. These are caused by dangerous germs which may also be present in hospitals. Of course we have to be aware that we have to take the corona virus seriously, and therefore, we take every measure to protect our staff from an infection.” 11. (01:42) SOUNDBITE (GERMAN) – SENIOR MEDICAL OFFICER SUZANNE C., GERMAN ARMED FORCES “During the flight, it is paramount to ensure the patient remain in a stable condition. Being evacuated in an airplane causes additional stress to patients.” 12. (01:51) SOUNDBITE (GERMAN) – CAPTAIN NIETH, GERMAN AIR FORCE “The situation at Bergamo was very good, we received great support from the Italian air traffic controllers. We were handled very swiftly and we received any support we needed from the cockpit with the medical support and all other support staff. Everybody has cooperated. It took a while, but then we were able to swiftly leave again. And we have felt the gratitude by the Italians. They also thanked us for our flight via radio. Apparently they were aware of what we were doing here.”

