Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECAF Barbara Barrett on mission readiness during COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Secretary of the air Force Barbara Barrett addresses the men and women of the Air Force with a message about resiliency, mission readiness and thanks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745636
    VIRIN: 200403-F-SX380-735
    Filename: DOD_107753770
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF Barbara Barrett on mission readiness during COVID-19, by TSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF
    virus
    pandemic
    resiliency
    AF
    USAF
    readiness
    mission
    ready
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV
    COVID
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT