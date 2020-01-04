Members of the 4th Air Force Headquarters staff send heartfelt congratulations and "Thank You" to Maj. Gen. Randall A. Ogden, 4th Air Force Headquarters commander, and his wife, Mrs. Donita Ogden. The general retired from the Air Force April 4, 2020 after 37 years of service. (Video by Candy Knight; Royalty free music from https://www.fesliyanstudios.com)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 09:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|745634
|VIRIN:
|200401-F-FX425-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107753742
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thank you Maj. Gen. Ogden & Mrs. Ogden, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
