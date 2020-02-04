Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank You from Maj. Gen. Ogden & Mrs. Ogden

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    4th Air Force

    Maj. Gen. Randall A. Ogden, 4th Air Force Headquarters commander, and his wife, Mrs. Donita Ogden, send their heartfelt appreciate to their family, friends, and all who served with them. The general retires from the Air Force April 4, 2020 after 37 years of service. (Video by Candy Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 09:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745633
    VIRIN: 200402-F-FX425-001
    Filename: DOD_107753740
    Length: 00:26:11
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thank You from Maj. Gen. Ogden & Mrs. Ogden, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thank you
    retirement
    Fourth Air Force
    4th Air Force
    4th Air Force commander

