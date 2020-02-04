Maj. Gen. Randall A. Ogden, 4th Air Force Headquarters commander, and his wife, Mrs. Donita Ogden, send their heartfelt appreciate to their family, friends, and all who served with them. The general retires from the Air Force April 4, 2020 after 37 years of service. (Video by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 09:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745633
|VIRIN:
|200402-F-FX425-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107753740
|Length:
|00:26:11
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thank You from Maj. Gen. Ogden & Mrs. Ogden, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT