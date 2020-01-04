Major General Randall A. Ogden's Fini Flight

Maj. Gen. Randall A. Ogden thanks his family, and members from 4th Air Force Headquarters and March Air Reserve Base for coming out and celebrating his fini flight.
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 09:44
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
