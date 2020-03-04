PHILIPPINE SEA (April 3, 2020) Aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 conduct flight operations from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.1970
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745627
|VIRIN:
|200403-N-DB724-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107753708
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations, by SN Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
