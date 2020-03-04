Installation Management Command Chaplain (Col.) Kenneth R. Sorenson talks about the candle as a symbol in many relgious faiths and its power during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.
This work, Command Chaplain delivers message of light, hope, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
