    Command Chaplain delivers message of light, hope

    GERMANY

    04.03.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Installation Management Command Chaplain (Col.) Kenneth R. Sorenson talks about the candle as a symbol in many relgious faiths and its power during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 08:13
    Category: PSA
