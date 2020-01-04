Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard assist around 400 families during COVID-19 response

    KENTWOOD, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, assist Feeding American West Michigan Food Bank by distributing over 20,000 pounds of food which can serve close to 400 families in need in west Michigan during a recent mobile food distribution event as part of the Michigan National Guard's coronavirus 19 disease (COVID-19) response, Kentwood, Michigan, April 2, 2020. Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 07:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745624
    VIRIN: 200401-Z-LI010-001
    Filename: DOD_107753633
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KENTWOOD, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Michigan National Guard assist around 400 families during COVID-19 response, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Grand Rapids
    National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    177th Military Police Brigade
    food bank
    Michigan Army National Guard
    Feeding America
    Comstock Park
    1433rd Engineer Company
    Food banks
    COVID-19

