Soldiers from the 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, assist Feeding American West Michigan Food Bank by distributing over 20,000 pounds of food which can serve close to 400 families in need in west Michigan during a recent mobile food distribution event as part of the Michigan National Guard's coronavirus 19 disease (COVID-19) response, Kentwood, Michigan, April 2, 2020. Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)
04.01.2020
04.03.2020
|Interviews
|745624
|200401-Z-LI010-001
|DOD_107753633
|00:01:17
KENTWOOD, MI, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard assist around 400 families during COVID-19 response, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
