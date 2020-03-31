USS Carney Returns to Naval Station Rota March 31, 2020 from it's 7th and final FDNF patrol.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 05:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|745610
|VIRIN:
|200331-N-VE959-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107753520
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Carney Returns to Naval Station Rota, by PO2 Pasquale Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
