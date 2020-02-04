Answering The Call

200402-Z-ZR729-1002
Video footage by TSgt Aaron Vezeau
Public Affairs Specialist
157th Air Refueling Wing
New Hampshire Air National Guard
Recorded at the New Hampshire Fire Academy, Concord, N.H., April 2, 2020
Description: B-Roll footage of New Hampshire Air National Guard Airmen working at the New Hampshire Department of Employment Management’s Employment Security Call Center set up in the New Hampshire Fire Academy in Concord, N.H., April 2, 2020. The 19 Airmen are serving on State Active Duty as part of the New Hampshire National Guard’s COVID-19 response.
Interviews:
1. Col Erik Fessenden, Joint Taskforce Commander, New Hampshire Army National Guard
2. 2nd Lt Alex Horton, Officer In Charge, New Hampshire Air National Guard
3. Kate Lapierre, Program Specialist, New Hampshire Employment Security
4. SSgt Mary Lux, Boom Operator, New Hampshire Air National Guard
5. SrA Jake Bumbaca, Crew Chief, New Hampshire Air National Guard
Sound Byte:
Col Todd Swass, 157th Air Refueling Wing Vice-Commander, New Hampshire Air National Guard
B-Roll sequences
- Various shots of Airmen answering telephones, writing notes, unit patches, etc.
- SrA Jake Bumbaca re-enlistment ceremony. Took place prior to Bumbaca being activated for State Active Duty
