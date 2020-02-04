Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Answering The Call

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    200402-Z-ZR729-1002
    Video footage by TSgt Aaron Vezeau
    Public Affairs Specialist
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    New Hampshire Air National Guard

    Recorded at the New Hampshire Fire Academy, Concord, N.H., April 2, 2020
    1920 x 1080 HD
    MP4

    ===

    Description: B-Roll footage of New Hampshire Air National Guard Airmen working at the New Hampshire Department of Employment Management’s Employment Security Call Center set up in the New Hampshire Fire Academy in Concord, N.H., April 2, 2020. The 19 Airmen are serving on State Active Duty as part of the New Hampshire National Guard’s COVID-19 response.

    Interviews:
    1. Col Erik Fessenden, Joint Taskforce Commander, New Hampshire Army National Guard
    2. 2nd Lt Alex Horton, Officer In Charge, New Hampshire Air National Guard
    3. Kate Lapierre, Program Specialist, New Hampshire Employment Security
    4. SSgt Mary Lux, Boom Operator, New Hampshire Air National Guard
    5. SrA Jake Bumbaca, Crew Chief, New Hampshire Air National Guard

    Sound Byte:
    Col Todd Swass, 157th Air Refueling Wing Vice-Commander, New Hampshire Air National Guard

    B-Roll sequences
    - Various shots of Airmen answering telephones, writing notes, unit patches, etc.
    - SrA Jake Bumbaca re-enlistment ceremony. Took place prior to Bumbaca being activated for State Active Duty

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 07:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745600
    VIRIN: 200402-Z-ZR729-1003
    Filename: DOD_107753445
    Length: 00:16:07
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    COVID-19

