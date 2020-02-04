Join the Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, in showing their appreciation for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 01:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745599
|VIRIN:
|200402-N-BZ392-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107753430
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thank You For Your Service, by PO1 Robert Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT