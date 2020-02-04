Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank You For Your Service

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Guerra 

    Navy Parachute Team

    Join the Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, in showing their appreciation for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 01:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745599
    VIRIN: 200402-N-BZ392-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107753430
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thank You For Your Service, by PO1 Robert Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #thankyou #clapforourcarers #healthcareworkers #healthcareheroes #thankyouforyourservice #coronaviru

