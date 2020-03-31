Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier Engagement Facebook

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.31.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers from the Camp Ederle community conduct Engagement Skills Training on Tuesday March 31, 2020. With restrictions of the one meter distance even at the range, COVID-19 isn’t keeping our service members from being mission ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 01:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745596
    VIRIN: 200331-A-DR527-650
    Filename: DOD_107753427
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Engagement Facebook, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT