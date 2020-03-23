Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Soldiers Best Friend During the Stop Move Directive

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2020

    Video by Pfc. Jillian Hix 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Lexi Kreitlow, military working dog handler,and Szlovi military working dog, both from 503rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 142nd Military Police Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is training her dog, to navigate obstacles during a training exercises, Mar. 23, 2020,Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.

    (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jillian Hix, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 02:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745593
    VIRIN: 200323-A-VL209-153
    PIN: 564372
    Filename: DOD_107753413
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Soldiers Best Friend During the Stop Move Directive, by PFC Jillian Hix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    MWD
    K-9
    dog
    Eighth Army
    Stop Movement
    142nd Military Police Company
    19th expeditionary sustainment Command
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    travel Ban
    503rd Military Working Dog Detachment

