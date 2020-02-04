Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shifting the Perspective

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Harrison 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Sherwin, a Jewish chaplain, provides recommendations to Marines, Sailors and families on how to maintain mental and spiritual wellness amid COVID-19 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 2, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tyler Harrison and Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons, Music by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 00:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745592
    VIRIN: 200402-M-ZR897-1001
    Filename: DOD_107753412
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shifting the Perspective, by Sgt Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    3rd Marine Air Wing
    Pacific Marines
    !st Marine Division

