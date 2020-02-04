California Army National Guardsmen present perishable and non-perishable food in a remote area of Napa County, California, assisting the Napa Food Bank and Community Action of Napa Valley organizations. Residents are unable to travel under the Stay at Home order, therefore Cal Guardsmen assisted in bringing food to them. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 22:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|745589
|VIRIN:
|200402-Z-WM549-201
|Filename:
|DOD_107753358
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|ST. HELENA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ANGWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|POPE VALLEY, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN RAFAEL, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California Guardsmen provide food distribution to Napa Valley residents, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
