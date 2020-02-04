Col. David McNulty, 102nd Intelligence Wing commander, officially declares April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month during a virtual proclamation signing April 2, at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 21:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745582
|VIRIN:
|200402-Z-OD508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107753256
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, April: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT