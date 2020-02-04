Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. David McNulty, 102nd Intelligence Wing commander, officially declares April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month during a virtual proclamation signing April 2, at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 21:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745582
    VIRIN: 200402-Z-OD508-1001
    Filename: DOD_107753256
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    SAPR
    National Guard
    MANG
    Intelligence Wing
    102IW
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM

