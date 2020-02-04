Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    California Guardsmen assist food distribution to Napa Valley residents

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    California Army National Guardsmen present perishable and non-perishable food in a remote area of Napa County, California, assisting the Napa Food Bank and Community Action of Napa Valley organizations. Residents are unable to travel under the Shelter in Place order, therefore Cal Guardsmen assisted in bringing food to them. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 22:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 745573
    VIRIN: 200402-Z-WM549-201
    Filename: DOD_107753112
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: ST HELENA, CA, US
    Hometown: ANGWIN, CA, US
    Hometown: HELENA, CA, US
    Hometown: NAPA, CA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Guardsmen assist food distribution to Napa Valley residents, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    California National Guard
    Air Guard
    @CDC
    National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    CAARNG
    CAANG
    #CalGuard
    @USNationalGuard
    @TheNationalGuard
    CalOES
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    @CAGUARD
    California Office of Emergency Services
    coronavirus
    #COVID19
    #killthevirus
    @115RSG
    @CaliforniaOES
    COVID19NationalGuard
    @californiastateguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT