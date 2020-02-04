California Guardsmen assist food distribution to Napa Valley residents

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California Army National Guardsmen present perishable and non-perishable food in a remote area of Napa County, California, assisting the Napa Food Bank and Community Action of Napa Valley organizations. Residents are unable to travel under the Shelter in Place order, therefore Cal Guardsmen assisted in bringing food to them. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)