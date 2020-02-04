The global pandemic COVID-19 has put members of the medical community in an unprecedented position. However, for the Airmen in the 60th Medical Group, it's been a major opportunity to use their deployment training and elevate their readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 17:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745551
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-UI914-001
|PIN:
|94535
|Filename:
|DOD_107752975
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Elevates Readiness at David Grant USAF Medical Center, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis AFB works to prevent COVID-19 spread, ensure readiness
LEAVE A COMMENT