    Fort Bliss 2-3 FA pitches in against COVID-19 on public frontlines

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The battle against the spread of COVID-19 is being fought on military installations worldwide. At Fort Bliss, Texas, the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment is on the frontlines daily at the Fort Bliss Commissary.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 17:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745548
    VIRIN: 200331-A-KV967-1001
    PIN: 200331
    Filename: DOD_107752827
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US
    #coronavirus #IIICorpsCOVID19 #FortBliss #OneTeam #OneFight #COVID19 #Army #Community #FortBliss #Te

