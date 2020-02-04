SOUTHCOM Resiliency Training

Maj. Cecil Costadoni, Chaplain gives a training session on Maintaining Resiliency Through a Pandemic by using four Tools that will help each person maintain a strong mindset through our current crisis.
Tool #1: Control the mind – “The most important relationship you will everhave is not with your parents, not with your children, not with your spouse or partner.
The relationship that will impact you far more than any other is with your thoughts. They are your constant companion. Your thoughts can be your greatest ally or your
worst antagonist.” -Mel Schwartz.
Tool #2: Hope - as a way to fight off discouragement, it’s the antidote to feeling down, it can be an anchor when facing despair.
Tool #3: Gratitude – “Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity, it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” -Melody
Beattie
Tool #4: Connect – with Family, Friends, and Faith
