A Message to the Force, From the Adjutant General for Oklahoma:



Hello, Guard Family. Just wanted to take a moment to touch base with you and kind of bring you up to speed on what we’re doing related to COVID-19.



As I shoot this we’re a couple of days from what would be our traditional April drill. As you all know, we’re doing a virtual drill in April. I thought that was important so it would give you an opportunity to still make Drill, and still hit some of the points and training that we need to do that we traditionally don’t have time to do. And since we’re talking about April, I think it’s important that you know that I’ve approved May for virtual drill as well.



You're probably all wondering, what is the Guard doing in relation to this crisis that we’re in right now. What we’re doing right now is we’re monitoring the situation, we’re planning and we’re going to be at the Governor’s disposal whenever the Governor chooses to pull the lever of putting our Airmen and our Soldiers in the communities. But we’re just waiting for that call, and when that call comes we’ll do what we’ve always done—we’ll go out and serve the community and help the people of Oklahoma, and we’ll be patient until that call comes.



A couple things, grooming habits: You might notice my hair is a little bit longer than it normally is. I did that for a reason. I want you to know that we have to relax some of our grooming habits because of barbershops and beauty shops being closed. Just do the best that you can with it. If you have a question about what’s kept and neat, I’m sure you can reach out to an NCO and they can fill that in for you.



Your physical well-being and your mental well-being is very important right now. Stay sharp, try to stay within the guidelines that we have established as far as social distancing, washing your hands and all the things that we’ve talked about repeatedly. But, when you have an opportunity to go and stretch your legs, get some air, exercise in your own home away from everyone else, please do that because at some point, that call is going to come and we need you to be ready.



I made the point earlier and I think it’s a good one. If you’re on the sideline, you can’t help the team. So we need you to take care of yourself and take care of your family and we’ll do what we’ve always done for Oklahoma—we’ll respond and help the people that live and work here.



Thank you,

Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson

Adjutant General for Oklahoma



Additional drill information:



Virtual drills can look very different from unit to unit. Each commander has been given guidance and are currently working the details to accomplish this unique task. Your chain of command will contact you with the details as those plans are made.