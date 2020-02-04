Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Discussing resilience with chaplain Gabe Lawson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Micah Garbarino 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Chaplain (Capt.) Gabe Lawson, who serves with the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, discusses dealing with isolation, stress, relationships and fear during the COVID-19 crisis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 17:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745541
    VIRIN: 200402-F-BN045-324
    Filename: DOD_107752736
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discussing resilience with chaplain Gabe Lawson, by Micah Garbarino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    help
    Stress
    Faith
    coping
    Air Force
    Chaplain
    Fear
    Isolation
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT