    F-35 Virtual Field Trip

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by B Magana 

    419th Fighter Wing

    With closures at schools across the nation due to COVID-19, the Air Force Reserve's 419th Fighter Wing invites students to "visit" Hill Air Force Base, Utah, for a virtual field trip to learn about the Air Force's new fighter jet, the F-35 Lightning II.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 15:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745535
    VIRIN: 200402-F-IL704-1001
    Filename: DOD_107752651
    Length: 00:07:08
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Virtual Field Trip, by B Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fighter Jet
    Fighter Pilot
    F-35
    Air Force Reserve
    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    Airman
    USAF
    Aviation
    F-35A
    COVID19c

