Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVIFOR COVID19 Information Video 04-02-20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Force Surgeon, Naval Information Forces presents a COVID-19 brief.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 15:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 745526
    Filename: DOD_107752606
    Length: 00:13:44
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR COVID19 Information Video 04-02-20, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    COVID
    COVID19b
    Captain Elizabeth Adriano

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT