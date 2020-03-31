Fort Bragg Mission Essential Manning during COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745519" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Bragg is currently operating at reduced manning due to quarantine guidelines set by the Federal Government, Department of Defense, and Lieutenant General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. But being the home of Airborne and Special Operations requires a perpetual state of Readiness. The XVIII Airborne Corps is America's Contingency Corps precisely because they are available to the nation even in the toughest times.



00:05 - Entering Fort Bragg

00:37 - Iron Mike

00:54 - John L. Throckmorton Library

00:59 - Entrance

01:05 - Closed

01:08 - Express Gas Station

01:26 - Commissary

01:47 - Adjusted Hours and Hand Washing Station

02:43 - Entrance

03:13 - ID Check

03:21 - ID Check sign

03:32 - Checkout

03:57 - Bagger

04:16 - Exchange

04:58 - Entrance and Adjusted Services

05:08 - Social Distance Measures at Food Court

06:59 - Health Warnings inside Main Exchange

07:08 - Distanced Floor Markers at Checkout

07:48 - Acrylic Glass Protecting Checkout

07:54 - Womack Army Medical Center

09:01 - Secondary Screening before Entrance

09:28 - Preliminary Screening before Entrance

11:47 - Entrance

12:18 - Elevator Capacity Adjusted for Social Distancing

12:26 - Pharmacy Annex

12:45 - Seating Availability Limited by Social Distancing

12:56 - Pharmacy Entrance and Escalators

13:10 - Social Distance Floor Markers

13:17 - Isolation Room Entrance and Medical Staff Procedures

13:42 - COVID-19 Test Waiting Room

13:51 - Disposable Stethoscope

13:59 - Nurse and Health Care Provider Procedural Demonstration with Personal Protective Equipment

15:07 - Specimen Box