Fort Bragg is currently operating at reduced manning due to quarantine guidelines set by the Federal Government, Department of Defense, and Lieutenant General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. But being the home of Airborne and Special Operations requires a perpetual state of Readiness. The XVIII Airborne Corps is America's Contingency Corps precisely because they are available to the nation even in the toughest times.
00:05 - Entering Fort Bragg
00:37 - Iron Mike
00:54 - John L. Throckmorton Library
00:59 - Entrance
01:05 - Closed
01:08 - Express Gas Station
01:26 - Commissary
01:47 - Adjusted Hours and Hand Washing Station
02:43 - Entrance
03:13 - ID Check
03:21 - ID Check sign
03:32 - Checkout
03:57 - Bagger
04:16 - Exchange
04:58 - Entrance and Adjusted Services
05:08 - Social Distance Measures at Food Court
06:59 - Health Warnings inside Main Exchange
07:08 - Distanced Floor Markers at Checkout
07:48 - Acrylic Glass Protecting Checkout
07:54 - Womack Army Medical Center
09:01 - Secondary Screening before Entrance
09:28 - Preliminary Screening before Entrance
11:47 - Entrance
12:18 - Elevator Capacity Adjusted for Social Distancing
12:26 - Pharmacy Annex
12:45 - Seating Availability Limited by Social Distancing
12:56 - Pharmacy Entrance and Escalators
13:10 - Social Distance Floor Markers
13:17 - Isolation Room Entrance and Medical Staff Procedures
13:42 - COVID-19 Test Waiting Room
13:51 - Disposable Stethoscope
13:59 - Nurse and Health Care Provider Procedural Demonstration with Personal Protective Equipment
15:07 - Specimen Box
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745519
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-DJ785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107752563
|Length:
|00:15:14
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg Mission Essential Manning during COVID-19, by SGT Jacob Banuelos and SSG Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT