    Fort Bragg Mission Essential Manning during COVID-19

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Banuelos and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Fort Bragg is currently operating at reduced manning due to quarantine guidelines set by the Federal Government, Department of Defense, and Lieutenant General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. But being the home of Airborne and Special Operations requires a perpetual state of Readiness. The XVIII Airborne Corps is America's Contingency Corps precisely because they are available to the nation even in the toughest times.

    00:05 - Entering Fort Bragg
    00:37 - Iron Mike
    00:54 - John L. Throckmorton Library
    00:59 - Entrance
    01:05 - Closed
    01:08 - Express Gas Station
    01:26 - Commissary
    01:47 - Adjusted Hours and Hand Washing Station
    02:43 - Entrance
    03:13 - ID Check
    03:21 - ID Check sign
    03:32 - Checkout
    03:57 - Bagger
    04:16 - Exchange
    04:58 - Entrance and Adjusted Services
    05:08 - Social Distance Measures at Food Court
    06:59 - Health Warnings inside Main Exchange
    07:08 - Distanced Floor Markers at Checkout
    07:48 - Acrylic Glass Protecting Checkout
    07:54 - Womack Army Medical Center
    09:01 - Secondary Screening before Entrance
    09:28 - Preliminary Screening before Entrance
    11:47 - Entrance
    12:18 - Elevator Capacity Adjusted for Social Distancing
    12:26 - Pharmacy Annex
    12:45 - Seating Availability Limited by Social Distancing
    12:56 - Pharmacy Entrance and Escalators
    13:10 - Social Distance Floor Markers
    13:17 - Isolation Room Entrance and Medical Staff Procedures
    13:42 - COVID-19 Test Waiting Room
    13:51 - Disposable Stethoscope
    13:59 - Nurse and Health Care Provider Procedural Demonstration with Personal Protective Equipment
    15:07 - Specimen Box

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745519
    VIRIN: 200401-A-DJ785-1001
    Filename: DOD_107752563
    Length: 00:15:14
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg Mission Essential Manning during COVID-19, by SGT Jacob Banuelos and SSG Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

