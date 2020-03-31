Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd ACS builds tent for COVID-19 testing

    WEST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Connecticut Air National Guard, 103rd Air Control Squadron, builds tent for COVID-19 testing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745511
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-OC517-2001
    Filename: DOD_107752551
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: WEST HAVEN, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd ACS builds tent for COVID-19 testing, by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    103rd Airlift Wing
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

