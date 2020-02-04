200402-N-EV253-3177 NEW YORK HARBOR (April 2, 2020) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Isaac Boles, from Washington, W.V., works in the intensive care unit aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) while the ship is moored in New York City in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745508
|VIRIN:
|200402-N-EV253-3177
|Filename:
|DOD_107752542
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, West Virginia Native Supports COVID-19 Response in NYC, by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT