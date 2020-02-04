Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Hospital Center Leaders Brief Media on Building a Field Hospital

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Army Col. Hope Williamson-Younce, commander of the 627th Hospital Center, and Army Lt. Col. Jason Hughes, commander of the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, brief the media via phone at the Pentagon on building an Army field hospital in Washington state to support the Defense Department’s efforts against COVID-19, April 2, 2020.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 14:13
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:28:04
    Location: DC, US
