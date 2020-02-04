Army Hospital Center Leaders Brief Media on Building a Field Hospital

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745507" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Col. Hope Williamson-Younce, commander of the 627th Hospital Center, and Army Lt. Col. Jason Hughes, commander of the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, brief the media via phone at the Pentagon on building an Army field hospital in Washington state to support the Defense Department’s efforts against COVID-19, April 2, 2020.