Army Col. Hope Williamson-Younce, commander of the 627th Hospital Center, and Army Lt. Col. Jason Hughes, commander of the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, brief the media via phone at the Pentagon on building an Army field hospital in Washington state to support the Defense Department’s efforts against COVID-19, April 2, 2020.
Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 14:13
Category:
|Briefings
Length:
|00:28:04
Location:
|DC, US
This work, Army Hospital Center Leaders Brief Media on Building a Field Hospital, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
