U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Company B, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, participate in a ground attack exercise during U.S. Northern Command’s Exercise Arctic Edge 20 at Ft. Greely, AK, Feb. 26, 2020. The U.S. military has the ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic and the U.S. Northern Command, supported by the Services, is fundamentally committed to the ability of the joint force to defend Arctic approaches and vital interests in the region.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 14:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745506
|VIRIN:
|200226-F-OG534-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_107752525
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Arctic Edge ground attack interview, by SSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT