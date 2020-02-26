Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Arctic Edge ground attack interview

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Diana Cossaboom 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Company B, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, participate in a ground attack exercise during U.S. Northern Command’s Exercise Arctic Edge 20 at Ft. Greely, AK, Feb. 26, 2020. The U.S. military has the ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic and the U.S. Northern Command, supported by the Services, is fundamentally committed to the ability of the joint force to defend Arctic approaches and vital interests in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 14:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745506
    VIRIN: 200226-F-OG534-8001
    Filename: DOD_107752525
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Arctic Edge ground attack interview, by SSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DIANACOSSABOOM

