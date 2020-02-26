Exercise Arctic Edge ground attack interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Company B, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, participate in a ground attack exercise during U.S. Northern Command’s Exercise Arctic Edge 20 at Ft. Greely, AK, Feb. 26, 2020. The U.S. military has the ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic and the U.S. Northern Command, supported by the Services, is fundamentally committed to the ability of the joint force to defend Arctic approaches and vital interests in the region.