    Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Ted Copeland COVID-19 Update

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Ted Copeland, U.S. Army Reserve command sergeant major, gives and update for reserve Soldiers during this COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745498
    VIRIN: 200402-A-SZ193-973
    Filename: DOD_107752460
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Ted Copeland COVID-19 Update, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usarc
    army reserve
    readiness
    virtual
    battle assembly
    ted copeland
    covid-19
    corona virus
    COVID19b

